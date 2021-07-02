×
Joaquin Niemann, Tom Lewis tied for the lead at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis both turned in 3-under 69’s, getting them to 10-under for the tournament and placing them in a tie atop the leaderboard, sitting one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.