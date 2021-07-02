Celebrities and PGA TOUR stars play pro-am at Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 02, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and other PGA TOUR players compete alongside celebrities such as Larry Fitzgerald, Barry Sanders, Tom Izzo and more in a charitable pro-am to help raise money for the Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit. Hear from participating celebrities on why they enjoy the pro-am and how they’re helping the city of Detroit.