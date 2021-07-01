×
Celebrities compete in Area 313 Celebrity Scramble at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 01, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and other PGA TOUR players compete alongside celebrities such as Larry Fitzgerald, Barry Sanders, Tom Izzo and more in a three-hole charitable exhibition. The tournament’s goal is to raise more than $1 million through fan engagements and returning initiatives at its highly-acclaimed three-hole stretch, AREA 313, as part of a larger fundraising effort to support the tournament’s multi-year Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.