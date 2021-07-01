×
Bubba Watson's driver off the deck to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 01, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson uses a driver off the deck from the 6th hole fairway to put himself in position to make an up-and-down birdie on the par-5 7th hole.