Bryson DeChambeau sticks approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 01, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 125-yard approach from the rough 6 feet from the cup at the par-5 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.