Justin Suh Monday Qualifies for Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jun 30, 2021

In the Monday Qualifier of the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Justin Suh persevered through an eight-hole playoff to earn a spot at Detroit Golf Club. After qualifying, Suh talked about how difficult it was to maintain his energy and focus throughout the day and what it means to qualify for the event.