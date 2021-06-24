×
Patrick Rodgers' approach from the rough yields birdie at Travelers

Jun 24, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Travelers Championship, Patrick Rodgers lands his 178-yard approach from the rough 2 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.