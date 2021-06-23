×
Brooks Koepka on his favorite thing about Travelers

Jun 23, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Travelers Championship, Brooks Koepka talks about the attention to detail that the team behind the tournament puts into creating a great event and how year after year they listen to players' suggestions to improve the event as a whole