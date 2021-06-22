Andrew Svoboda Monday qualifies for Travelers Championship

|
Jun 22, 2021
41-year-old Andrew Svoboda survives a four-man playoff for the final spot in the 2021 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. The journeyman’s last big win came on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2016 Brasil Champions and has three career top 10s and nine career top 25s on the PGA TOUR.