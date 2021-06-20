Mickelson and Schauffele’s intense quarantine golf battles

|
Jun 20, 2021
In 2020 during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phil Mickelson and Xander Schauffele regularly played golf together to stay active at The Farms Golf Club near San Diego. In this animation, re-live some of the best moments during their rounds together, including an incredible hole-in-one by Schauffele that left Mickelson speechless.