Tiger Woods’ 2008 U.S. Open victory revisited

Jun 19, 2021
Hear from Tiger Woods, Rocco Mediate and more as they recount the events of the final two days of the 2008 U.S. Open where Woods converted a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to tie Mediate and force a 19-hole playoff the following day at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. Woods' victory on what later turned out to be a fractured leg, represents one of the most dramatic championship weeks in U.S. Open history.