Richard Bland, Russell Henley tied for the lead at U.S. Open

Jun 19, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 U.S. Open, Richard Bland and Russell Henley both finished the day at 5-under for the tournament, placing them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend at Torrey Pines.