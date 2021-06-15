×
Jordan Spieth on his knowledge of Torrey Pines before U.S. Open

Jun 15, 2021

Prior to the 2021 U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth talks about his past experiences at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South) and explains how his knowledge of the golf course will help guide him throughout tournament play.