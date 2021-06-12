×
Beau Hossler's up-and-down birdie from tall grass at Palmetto Championship

Jun 12, 2021

In the third round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Beau Hossler hits his wedge from the tall grass to 11 feet, making the ensuing putt for birdie on the par-4 15th hole.