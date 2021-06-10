×
PGA TOUR players on the beauty of Congaree Golf Club

Jun 10, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, various PGA TOUR players such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Tyrrell Hatton talked about the beauty of Congaree Golf Club and shared their thoughts on why this golf course is so unique compared to other courses on the PGA TOUR.