Matthew Fitzpatrick's nice approach leads to birdie at Palmetto Championship

Jun 10, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 180-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.