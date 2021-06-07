×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tim Rosaforte honored at the 2021 Memorial Tournament

Jun 07, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, legendary golf storyteller Tim Rosaforte was named the recipient of the 2021 Memorial Golf Journalism Award by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. Together, Rosaforte and Jack and Barbara Nicklaus talk about some of their favorite moments together and what the award means to Rosaforte.