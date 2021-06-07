Tim Rosaforte honored at the 2021 Memorial Tournament

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
MACKENZIE TOUR menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
FORME TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jun 07, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, legendary golf storyteller Tim Rosaforte was named the recipient of the 2021 Memorial Golf Journalism Award by Jack and Barbara Nicklaus. Together, Rosaforte and Jack and Barbara Nicklaus talk about some of their favorite moments together and what the award means to Rosaforte.