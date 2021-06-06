×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Cantlay’s wild escape and 44-footer for birdie at Memorial

Jun 06, 2021

In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Patrick Cantlay escapes a rough lie in the trees to find the green from 164 yards to the par-4 2nd hole. He then drains a 44-foot birdie putt to get to 12-under par.