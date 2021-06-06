×
Patrick Cantlay saves par and survives playoff to win at the Memorial

Jun 06, 2021

In the first playoff hole at the the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Patrick Cantlay drains a 12-foot par putt at the par-4 18th hole. Collin Morikawa then misses his 9-foot par attempt to extend the playoff, giving Cantlay his second career victory at the tournament and fourth PGA TOUR title overall.