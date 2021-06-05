×
Scottie Scheffler nearly holes bunker shot for eagle at the Memorial

Jun 05, 2021

In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Scottie Scheffler nearly holes his greenside bunker shot for eagle and taps in his birdie on the par-5 5th hole.