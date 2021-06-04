×
Vaughn Taylor's nice tee shot leads to birdie at the Memorial

Jun 04, 2021

In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Vaughn Taylor lands his 187-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-3 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.