Scott’s lengthy putts, Cantlay’s consecutive birdies and Bryson’s Muirfield eagle

Jun 05, 2021

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the first and second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, where Adam Scott drains two lengthy putts, Patrick Cantlay cards three consecutive birdies twice and Bryson DeChambeau cards his first-career eagle at Muirfield Village Golf Club.