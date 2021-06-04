×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Cantlay closes Friday with three-straight birdies at the Memorial

Jun 04, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Cantlay carded birdies at the 7th, 8th and 9th holes to close his round of 5-under 67 and enter the clubhouse with a two-stroke lead at 8-under for the tournament.