×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bryson DeChambeau sticks approach to set up birdie at the Memorial

Jun 04, 2021

In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 112-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.