Adam Scott spins approach to set up birdie at the Memorial

Jun 04, 2021

In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Adam Scott lands his 131-yard approach on the green and spins his ball to within 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.