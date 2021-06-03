×
Patrick Reed dials in approach to set up birdie at the Memorial

Jun 03, 2021

In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Patrick Reed lands his 89-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.