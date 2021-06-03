×
Jordan Spieth uses nice approach to set up birdie at the Memorial

Jun 03, 2021

In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Jordan Spieth lands his 123-yard approach 11 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.