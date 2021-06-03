×
Bryson DeChambeau pulls the string to set up birdie at the Memorial

Jun 03, 2021

In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2021, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 140-yard approach on the green and gets his ball to bite and sit 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie.