Tiger Woods’ incredible flop leads to victory at 2009 Memorial Tournament

Jun 02, 2021

In the final round of the 2009 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tiger Woods came back from a four-stroke deficit to win for the fourth time at Muirfield Village Golf Club. His final round highlights feature an incredible eagle on the 11th hole and a near hole-out from the fairway on the 18th to close out his round in stunning fashion.