Justin Thomas on his generosity towards Mike Visacki before the Memorial

Jun 02, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Justin Thomas talks about his new friendship with Michael Visacki and his generous gesture to support Visacki by providing him the opportunity to continue to play and work towards earning his PGA TOUR card.