Jon Rahm on returning as defending champion before the Memorial

Jun 02, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jon Rahm talks about his excitement to return to Muirfield Village Golf Club as the defending champion and how he plans to attack the new changes to the golf course this week.