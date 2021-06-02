×
Collin Morikawa’s first impressions of Muirfield Village redesign

Jun 02, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Collin Morikawa reacts to the changes on holes 15 and 16 at Muirfield Village Golf Club after a significant course renovation. Follow along as he discusses the differences from last year and how he plans to approach the week.