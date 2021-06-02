Collin Morikawa’s first impressions of Muirfield Village redesign

|
Jun 02, 2021
Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Collin Morikawa reacts to the changes on holes 15 and 16 at Muirfield Village Golf Club after a significant course renovation. Follow along as he discusses the differences from last year and how he plans to approach the week.