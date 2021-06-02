×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bubba Watson on Muirfield Village Golf Club before the Memorial

Jun 02, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Bubba Watson talks about the mental challenge of playing a golf course as difficult as Muirfield Village Golf Club and how he plans to save energy and stay focused throughout the week.