All-access story of the redesigned par-5 15h hole at Muirfield Village

Jun 02, 2021
The 561 yard par-4 15th hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club has always presented its challenges, but after a renovation that reduces the advantage for long hitters and makes water more of a factor, there are even more obstacles to consider. Hear from Jack Nicklaus and his team as they discuss the specific changes that will make No. 15 one of the most exciting holes throughout the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.