Xander Schauffele reflects on his season thus far before the Memorial

Jun 01, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Xander Schauffele talks about his play this season and what parts of his game he’s working on as he strives to return back to the winners circle.