Before and after | Muirfield Village course renovation

Jun 01, 2021

Following the 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jack Nicklaus spearheaded the most significant renovation in Muirfield Village Golf Club’s 47-year history. Check out this flyover compilation of the course before and after the 10-month project.