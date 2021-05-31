The inspiration behind American Dunes Golf Club

|
May 31, 2021
American Dunes Golf Club is a newly reworked Jack Nicklaus designed golf course in Grand Haven, Michigan, which was built with a higher purpose than most golf courses. In 2007, Lt. Colonel Dan Rooney founded the Folds of Honor foundation, a foundation that was created to honor and support the families of fallen. 11 years later, Rooney met his childhood hero, Jack Nicklaus, and together they have built a spectacular golf course that honors all who have sacrificed their lives for their country.