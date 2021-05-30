×
Michael Visacki walk-and-talk at Charles Schwab Challenge

May 30, 2021

Prior to the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Visacki plays a practice round at Colonial Country Club while chatting with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt. Together they talk about Visacki going viral after Monday qualifying at the Valspar Championship earlier in the season and how that moment has changed his outlook on his career.