Jordan Spieth’s three-straight birdies to end his Round 1 at Charles Schwab

May 27, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth finishes his round with three-straight impressive birdies at the par-4 7th hole, the par-3 8th hole and par-4 9th hole.