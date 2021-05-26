×
Risk and reward shots from No. 11 at Colonial Country Club

May 26, 2021

The 11th hole at Colonial Country Club is a lengthy par-5 that presents challenges off the tee and around the green. Check out some of the highs and lows at No. 11 throughout the history of the Charles Schwab Challenge.