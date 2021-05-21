×
Phil Mickelson’s interview after Round 2 of the PGA Championship

May 22, 2021

Following his second-round 3-under 69 at the 2021 PGA Championship, Phil Mickelson talks about was he’s doing to help his focus as he heads into the weekend tied for the lead at 5-under for the tournament. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.