Brooks Koepka’s interview after Round 2 of the PGA Championship

May 22, 2021

Following his second-round 1-under 71 at the 2021 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka discusses his ball striking on Friday and where his head is at entering the weekend just one stroke off the lead. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.