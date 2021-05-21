×
Brooks Koepka cards two second-round eagles at the PGA Championship

May 22, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka carded two eagles, first hitting a 228-yard approach from a waste bunker to 41 feet and sinking the putt at the par-5 7th hole, before reaching in two again at the par-5 11th and making a 19-foot putt for his second eagle of the day.