Goatee Koepka’s morning lead, McIlroy’s par 5 career-first

May 21, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the PGA Championship, where Brooks Koepka and his new goatee led the morning wave after an opening double bogey, Corey Conners took over the lead in the afternoon and Rory McIlroy bogeyed the most par 5’s in a single round at a major in his career.