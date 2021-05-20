×
Corey Conners’ interview after Round 1 of the PGA Championship

May 20, 2021

Following his opening-round 5-under 67 at the 2021 PGA Championship, Corey Conners talks about his low round of the day and what his mindset is as he holds the solo-lead heading into Friday. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.