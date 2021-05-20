×
Brooks Koepka’s interview after Round 1 of the PGA Championship

May 20, 2021

Following his opening-round 3-under 69 at the 2021 PGA Championship, Brooks Koepka discusses how he was able to rebound after opening his round with a double-bogey at the par-4 10th hole. CLICK HERE for more PGA Championship video.