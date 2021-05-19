×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Dottie Pepper relives roller coaster round on The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island

May 19, 2021

In 1996, Dottie Pepper and Annika Sörenstam went head-to-head in a Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf match at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island. Dottie Pepper recalls the biggest challenges from that day and previews the host course for the 2021 PGA Championship ahead of the tournament.