Rory McIlroy’s best highlights from the 2012 PGA TOUR season

May 18, 2021
2012 was a breakout season for the then 23-year-old Rory McIlroy, winning four times on the PGA TOUR, including a major championship victory at the 2012 PGA Championship. Check out the best shots from McIlroy during the 2012 season, including near hole-outs, incredible drives and multiple chip-ins.