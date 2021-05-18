×
Rory McIlroy’s best highlights from the 2012 PGA TOUR season

May 18, 2021

2012 was a breakout season for the then 23-year-old Rory McIlroy, winning four times on the PGA TOUR, including a major championship victory at the 2012 PGA Championship. Check out the best shots from McIlroy during the 2012 season, including near hole-outs, incredible drives and multiple chip-ins.