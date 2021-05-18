×
Rory McIlroy on the differences at Kiawah’s Ocean Course since 2012

May 18, 2021

Prior to the 2021 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy gives his thoughts on how the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island will play different around the greens compared to when the course hosted the PGA Championship in 2012.