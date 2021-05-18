×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Hale Irwin and Bernhard Langer on the 1991 Ryder Cup

May 18, 2021

In the 1991 Ryder Cup, Bernhard Langer faced a do-or-die six-foot putt against Hale Irwin that would determine the outcome of the Ryder Cup. A miss would result in a United States victory while a made putt would result in Europe retaining the Cup. He would end up narrowly missing. 30 years later, Langer and Irwin relive this moment and talk about the pressure of the Ryder Cup stage.